Seaford Town Council has announced that it has exciting new concession spaces available.

The council said it is reaching out to local business owners who want to launch or grow their start-ups in prime locations, including Seaford seafront.

A range of fixed and non-fixed concession spaces will be available from April and will all be offered with three-year leases.

A town council spokesperson said: “Fixed Asset Concessions include; The Old Town Hall, The Salts Café and the newly redeveloped Martello Café.”

The Old Town Hall in Seaford. Photo: Google Street View

The council said there is one ice cream concession space at Splash Point and two more concession spaces on Bonningstedt promenade for a focus on health and wellbeing.

The council said: "Finally, our commercial West View Beach Huts are available for their 2024 offering. These beach huts offer four businesses the chance to be situated along our busy promenade throughout the summer season, from April to September.”

Expressions of Interest are open and applicants can send their business name, concession space of interest and website to [email protected].

Bonningstedt promenade in Seaford. Photo: Google Street View

A council spokesperson said: “In order to foster an inclusive, vibrant concession environment, Seaford Town Council is actively looking to support new and budding local businesses and encourages launching entrepreneurs to consider the spaces. Applicants will be evaluated on various factors including locality, sustainability practices, inclusivity initiatives and health and wellbeing impact alongside the financial consideration of each application.”