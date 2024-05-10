Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Toys R Us store is set to open in Hastings.

The branch will be based within WHSmith in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, the retailer has announced.

Hastings is one of 30 locations to be picked by the company, with the first 17 locations being announced by WHSmith.

Toys R Us went bust more than six years ago in February 2018.

It announced plans to relaunch in October 2022, before striking a deal with WHSmith.

The new branch in Hastings is set to open by the end of August, WHSmith said

Sean Toal, high street managing director for WHSmith, said: “Nearly one year ago, Toys R Us returned to the UK - with a new home at WHSmith.

“After five years, we were very proud to help bring the beloved toy brand back to the UK’s high streets with the launch of nine shop-in-shops inside WHSmith.

“Every time I’ve been out visiting these stores since, I have seen first-hand how positively our customers have responded to the new ranges. Many tell me it feels like a back to the future moment - a brand they had known and loved since the mid-80s which is back to deliver the magic to a whole new generation of families.

“So, I was very pleased to announce recently that WHSmith would be bringing Toys R Us to even more towns and cities across the UK. We’ve now signed an exclusive agreement to open a further 30 shop-in-shops over the summer months, all around the UK.

“From Hereford to Hastings, we’ve unveiled the first 17 locations for the new Toys R Us stores in WHSmith. Not only is this an exceptionally exciting time for our colleagues and customers, but we’re also proud to be bucking the trend by continuing to invest in the UK high street.

“Our High Street business is made up of over 500 stores and 5,000 colleagues and we’re in major towns and cities across the UK. We are very proud of our history and the long-standing relationships we have with many of the local communities we serve.