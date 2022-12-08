Traditional Mid Sussex pub applies for electric vehicle charging points and parking improvements

Palo Property Holdings Limited put in an application (DM/22/3550) with Mid Sussex District Council on Friday, November 18, for The Sloop Inn on Sloop Lane, Scaynes Hill, via the agent Lightbox Architecture Limited.
The application, which is now pending consideration, said there will be three more car parking spaces and four more motorcycle spaces.
The planning statement by Lightbox Architecture Limited said: “The application is for alterations to the existing parking arrangements to improve the parking layout, improve and enlarge the pub garden and to provide a number of EV charging points. There are no new structures proposed as part of this application.”
It said the proposed development is ‘very minor in nature’, adding: “The main purpose of the application is to provide a more structured parking area as the current arrangement is poorly laid out and results in anti-social parking due mainly to the awkward shape. By moving the bulk of the parking over the road where there is greater site space it allows for a more structured layout and frees up an area of the existing South carpark to repurposed as additional garden space for the pub. The proposed works will reduce the amount of non-permeable surface area and also allow for the provision of a number of public EV charging points to support future transport requirements.”
