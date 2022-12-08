Traditional Mid Sussex pub applies for electric vehicle charging points and parking improvements

The planning statement by Lightbox Architecture Limited said: “The application is for alterations to the existing parking arrangements to improve the parking layout, improve and enlarge the pub garden and to provide a number of EV charging points. There are no new structures proposed as part of this application.”

It said the proposed development is ‘very minor in nature’, adding: “The main purpose of the application is to provide a more structured parking area as the current arrangement is poorly laid out and results in anti-social parking due mainly to the awkward shape. By moving the bulk of the parking over the road where there is greater site space it allows for a more structured layout and frees up an area of the existing South carpark to repurposed as additional garden space for the pub. The proposed works will reduce the amount of non-permeable surface area and also allow for the provision of a number of public EV charging points to support future transport requirements.”