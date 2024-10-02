Travel agents in Haywards Heath celebrate first year in town with free bubbly for customers

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:16 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 16:18 BST
The Haywards Heath branch of a popular travel agency has celebrated its first anniversary in the town.

Baldwins Travel, which is located at unit 24 of The Orchards, gave everyone who made a booking between September 23 and 28 a free bottle of bubbly.

“Last week we had some brilliant bookings from you lovely clients,” said branch manager Emma Harris. “If you would to make any bookings whether it be a flight only, cruise, UK or abroad, come and contact us.”

Baldwins Travel Haywards Heath is open from 9am to 5.30pm, Mondays to Fridays, and from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays.

The independent high street travel agent is part of the multi award-winning Baldwins Travel Group. Call 01444 473081 or email [email protected]. The Haywards Heath branch also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/332860516560875 and is currently running a competition where entrants could win a Thorntons gift box and a 200 holiday voucher thanks to Classic Collection Holidays and Baldwins Travel.

Branch manager Emma Harris and travel consultant Marie Hart from Baldwins Travel Haywards Heath

