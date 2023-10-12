Travelodge launches new dual-locations student recruitment programme in Sussex

Travelodge, one of the UK’s largest hotel chains, has launched a new nationwide dual-locations student recruitment programme which includes jobs in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This programme provides the flexibility of a role at a Travelodge close to the student’s university and in their hometown during the holiday periods. This programme is launching at a time when 37 per cent of students in Sussex are looking for work- to help make ends meet.

Travelodge is offering 400 jobs to students across the UK and this includes 10 positions across the company’s 33 hotels in East and West Sussex. There is a Travelodge hotel close to the three universities located in Sussex - giving students easy access to work close to their place of study during term-time and now the ability to transfer to a Travelodge hotel close to home during the academic holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available positions in Sussex include Reception Team Member, Bar Cafe Team Member and Housekeeping Team Member.

Travelodge, one of the UK’s largest hotel chains, has launched a new nationwide dual-locations student recruitment programme which includes jobs in Sussex.

To support its new student recruitment programme, Travelodge, commissioned a study with 500 students to seek how they are managing to study in the current financial crisis. Key findings revealed that 82 per cent of students studying in Sussex reported that working is a necessity in order to get through university. Over half (53 per cent) of students in Sussex are currently working to make ends meet whilst studying. Whilst 37 per cent are seeking employment.

The study also revealed that on average, students in Sussex are spending over £19,000 to study at university (£9,250 for tuition fees and £10,000 to cover the cost of living). This equates to current monthly outgoings on living expenses such as rent, utility bills, groceries, and additional studying materials, of £635. The report also revealed that 57 per cent of students in Sussex are working a minimum of 16 hours per week to cover the cost of their expenses.

At Travelodge, students in Sussex, and across the country, have the opportunity to earn around £10,000 per annum working an 18.5-hour week – with the programme offering students additional development opportunities to build their professional experience or future career in the hospitality industry. This includes access to Travelodge’s in-house management development programme – Aspire – and provision of a ‘work buddy’ to support them in their role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katharine Gourley, Travelodge, Director of People Operations said: “There has never been a better time to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s biggest hotel brands, with our flexible dual-location student recruitment programme designed to support students in Sussex, and across the country, so they can learn more and earn more in both term and holiday time.

“We are looking for enthusiastic individuals in Sussex that have a passion to deliver excellent customer service and we can help students in Sussex create a great career in a fast-growing global industry with a diverse range of opportunities upon graduation.”