Travelodge has revealed the most random things left behind at its branches in Eastbourne and Hellingly.

The lost and found audit has been done for 2022 and here’s some of the weirdest things left behind in the Willingdon Drove and Hellingly branches:

A pumpkin

A duffel bag filled with personalised rock

Travelodge lost and found: Weirdest things left behind in Eastbourne and Hellingly including a collection of love letters (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Charlie Chaplin latex mask

A Tibetan singing bowl

A collection of handwritten love letters spanning 60 years

There were a lot of Platinum Jubilee things left behind in sites all over the UK including vintage bunting in Eastbourne, a Queen Elizabeth II doll in London, an oil painting of the Queen in Windsor, a replica crown in Birmingham, and a suitcase of memorabilia in Watford.

One guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II in photographs. The customer’s grandmother had started the album in 1947 and it had been passed down the generations to continue the life story.

Other shocking things left behind in the UK –

Wedding cake: The hotel team at Liverpool Central Strand Travelodge crossed the city to save a bride’s day when the Best Man forgot to take the five-tier Liverpool Football Club themed wedding cake to the wedding reception.

Segways: The housekeeping team at Derby Cricket Ground Travelodge got quite a surprise to find a pair of Segways decorated in roses left behind at their hotel. The customer, a groom’s mother, had got the Segways as a surprise for her son’s wedding. Luckily the hotel maintenance team was on hand to transport the Segways to the wedding reception.

Puppies: One guest staying at Bath Central Travelodge forgot her pair of Japanese Chin puppies called JLo and Ben. The customer thought her husband had taken the puppies as they were travelling in separate cars. When she got home to Cheshire she realised their mistake and her husband had to drive back immediately to collect JLo and Ben.

Most common items left behind:

Chargers for mobile phones/laptops

Mobile phones, tablets and Kindles

Smart watches

Business papers/notepads/presentations

Books

Teddy Bears

Toiletry bags with contents

Jewellery

Clothing

Toys

Gifts

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to the local British Heart Foundation Charity Shops.