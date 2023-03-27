A hotel chain has revealed plans to open six new hotels in East Sussex.

Travelodge, which operates almost 600 hotels, said its expansion programme could represent a multi-million pound investment and create 150 new jobs.

The company is writing to 220 local authorities across Britain including five councils in East Sussex proposing a joint development partnership, which the firm said can act as a catalyst to stimulate regeneration and facilitate further growth.

Travelodge said it already operates five hotels across East Sussex and has a requirement to double its hotel portfolio in the county with a further six hotels in Bexhill, Brighton, Hove, Eastbourne, Lewes and Hastings.

The Travelodge in Hastings

Steve Bennett, Travelodge chief property and development officer, said: “In the current climate, local authorities are under extreme pressure to invest in their economy and support regeneration projects.

"This is why we have written to five local authorities across East Sussex to offer our support as we have a requirement to double our East Sussex portfolio with a further six Travelodge hotels across the region.

"Our target locations include: Bexhill, Brighton and Eastbourne. This expansion programme could represent a multi-million investment for third party investors and create 150 new jobs. In addition, our research shows that, on average, Travelodge customers will spend at least double their room rate with local businesses during their stay; this can be an annual, multi-million pound boost into each local economy.

“We have a proven track record of working with 25 forward-thinking local authorities across the UK from Ashford to Stirling. Our effective, innovative co-partnership development deals are spearheading regional economic growth and providing a solid long-term revenue stream.

