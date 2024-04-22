TrustedHousesitters celebrates growth as 79,000 new pets are added to platform
TrustedHousesitters, launched in Brighton in 2010, has unveiled its first-ever impact report as the company makes bold moves towards its sustainability, growth and employability targets.
Despite being a remote-first workplace, the team of more than 100 continues to enjoy quarterly offsites held in Brighton, Hove, and the surrounding areas.
The report details how TrustedHouseistters continues to invest in its three core pillars: pets, people, and the planet. It also details how its workforce remains a key investment focus, alongside community and of course, pets.
“Compiling our first impact report has been a perfect opportunity to showcase the progress TrustedHousesitters has made in terms of sustainability, growth and community,” said TrustedHousesitters CEO, Mathew Prior.
“We are proud to have added more than 79,000 pets to our ever-growing community in 2023, which were cared for in 121 countries across the world. In turn, this opened more doors for travel for our incredible sitters, who are key in us meeting our 2024 pledge: to help more pets stay happy and healthy.”
Further accomplishments include:
Submitting a B Corp impact assessment, edging the business one step closer to achieving B Corp status
More than £52,000 donated to charities doing vital work, close to the core of TrustedHousesitters’ values, including the Martlets hospice Shaun the Sheep by the Sea art trail in autumn 2023
Over 300 hours of volunteering was completed by TrustedHousesitters employees
The launch of company-wide environmental training and a dedicated Climate Steering Group
Read the full TrustedHousesitters 2023 Impact Report here: https://www.trustedhousesitters.com/pages/sustainability/.