Trying the new items on offer at McDonald's: One dish gets a 10 while another flops with a 4

SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole and Jacob Panons have shared their thoughts on the new items that are now available at McDonald’s.

Review:Jacob: I first tried the Wispa McFlurry and it was really impressive. I am not sure what it is about the new ice cream but it reminds me of my childhood and in my opinion the chocolate works perfectly in this dessert.

The halloumi fries are also back and McDonald’s fans online have been excited for this dish to return. The one I tried was quite limp and didn’t have as much flavour as I would have hoped, but the rich tomato sauce does help a lot. Although it wasn’t the best halloumi I have ever had, it was still alright – although I prefer the mozzarella dippers.

The Spicy McTasty is the new burger on the menu and it was a lot better than I expected. I didn’t have high hopes for the burger as usually McDonald’s doesn’t quite get their spice right, but the sauce did taste like jalapenos and was very tasty. I don't always love the sauce they put in a McTasty, but I have to admit I did enjoy this burger. The burger itself costs £6.29 though, which I think is a bit expensive.

Finally I tried the new sauces, the mega hot sauce and the garlic mayo dip. The spicy sauce was nice, but just tasted like Tabasco. I love a hot sauce and think McDonald’s needs to bring a spicy dip to their menu permanently, but I don’t think this is the one. Once we finished filming I tried a bit of the garlic mayo dip have had to agree with Sam, it doesn’t really taste too much like garlic.

Sam: The Big Tasty with Bacon was very nice, the flavours really complemented each other. The burger itself was really tasty, it tasted almost like it had been flame broiled to give it a smoky flavour. The sauce in the burger was also excellent. My only gripe would be the cost of it (£6.29), when you could get a whole meal at McDonald's for cheaper, but if you're willing to spend the money it is definitely worth it.

The Gold Wispa McFlurry was very nice, very creamy and the chunks of Wispa really made the ice cream. The gold aspect of the caramel really made the ice cream sweet and you definitely cannot go wrong with a McFlurry.

The halloumi fries were a bit disappointing, I expected them to be crispier in terms of the coating and the flavour itself was nothing too extraordinary. The tomato dip though really elevated the halloumi and made it a lot more flavourful than it was on its own.

The garlic mayo dip was really disappointing, I was definitely expecting more of a garlic flavour in the dip but in the end it just tasted like regular mayonnaise and compared to the other dips that McDonalds already has on offer I believe it is definitely not worth it.

1 . SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole (left) and Jacob Panons (right) with the new burgers on offer at McDonald's SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole (left) and Jacob Panons (right) with the new burgers on offer at McDonald's Photo: Staff

2 . McDonald's new garlic mayo dip McDonald's new garlic mayo dip Photo: Staff

3 . McDonald's new mega hot sauce McDonald's new mega hot sauce Photo: Staff

4 . McDonald's new halloumi fries McDonald's new halloumi fries Photo: Staff