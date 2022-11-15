TUI launches cabin crew recruitment drive in 13 bases across the UK including Gatwick Airport

TUI UK & Ireland has launched its latest cabin crew recruitment drive, with over 300 positions available for starts in 2023.

The tour operator airline has roles open in 13 airport bases across the UK and Ireland – including Gatwick Airport – and are accepting applications now.

Candidates will be invited to complete an online assessment that gives them an opportunity to see what life is like as cabin crew at TUI. Successful candidates will be invited to a virtual assessment and get an overview of the role from other TUI cabin crew. Assessment Centre slots are open now and planned to continue throughout November, December and January.

The UK’s largest tour operator operates to over 180 destinations worldwide and sends six million people away on their holidays each year, with the airline operating to 79 destinations in 33 countries with more than 68 aircraft.

The package includes competitive salary, terms and conditions, flight duty pay, commission on goods sold on board, four to six week training, travel concessions and uniform. The cabin crew recruitment drive comes as TUI is planning for summer 2023.

Dawn Wilson, TUI Airline chief operating officer, said: “Having started my own career as cabin crew, I know the importance of this role delivering outstanding customer experience on our TUI flights.

“We actively encourage applications from all candidates, those finishing education or looking to start their career, people that have flown in the past and want to return to the role, those that want a change from the 9-5 and those for whom it’s always been a dream.

“At TUI we are collectively committed to providing happy memories in the sky before and after our guests holidays with us. Cabin Crew is an exciting role, being part of those wonderful memories.”

