Turkey earthquake: Eastbourne and Crawley restaurant raises more than £11,000 in one day

A restaurant in Eastbourne and Crawley has raised more than £11,000 to help people in Turkey affected by the earthquake tragedy.

In the early hours of February 6 an earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. More than 25,000 people are now known to have been killed (as of February 13) and thousands more have been injured.

Dem Shish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar held a fundraiser on Sunday (February 12). All income was going to Ahbap Turkey to deliver shelter, food and medical supplies to people who have been affected by the earthquake. The fundraiser was held at the Eastbourne and Crawley branches.

Before the fundraiser a restaurant spokesperson said: “Our homeland Turkey is in desperate need of help due to the catastrophic earthquake that has shocked the world. Lives have been lost and civilians are trapped in freezing temperatures. We have a duty to help everyone affected by this disaster and hope we can rely on your support.”

Today (February 13) it was revealed that £11,446 was raised, and they had 545 guests throughout the day.

Kadir Akan, from Dem Shish, said: “This was very precious for us. It was magical really, very very busy.”

One of the chefs is currently out in Turkey as part of rescue efforts.

Mr Akan said: “There was dancing, drinking, and eating – but everyone was very aware of why we were doing it. This was a very big disaster and we wanted to give it attention. ”

MP Caroline Ansell said: “Thank you Dem Shish! Our town has always rallied to help those in need as we saw an army of Good Sam’s during the pandemic and following the war in Ukraine.”

Mayor Pat Rodohan said: “We have all been shocked to the core by the catastrophic impact of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

“The pictures of bodies, often young children, being pulled out from underneath tonnes of rubble are harrowing for us all, but our shock and sorrow pales into insignificance compared to those who are now living through this nightmare, often homeless and grief stricken for friends and family members lost.