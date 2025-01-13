Turner’s Barbershop celebrates three years with charity fundraiser
From 4th to 8th of February, £3 from every haircut will be donated to Turning Tides, a Worthing-based charity dedicated to ending homelessness and transforming lives.
Since opening its doors in 2022, Turner’s Barbershop has become more than just a place for great haircuts—it’s a hub where the community comes together. To mark this special milestone, owner Alex Turner wanted to show appreciation for the support the business has received by supporting a cause close to his heart.
“Turning Tides does vital work in our community, and I'm thrilled to partner with them during our birthday week,” said Alex. “I'm proud to celebrate three years by giving back to the town that’s given myself and the business so much.”
Customers are invited to join the celebration while making a meaningful contribution. Every trim at Turner’s will help support Turning Tides’ programs, including emergency accommodation, outreach services, and pathways to independence.
Turner’s Barbershop is located at 120 Montague Street in Worthing Town Centre. To book an appointment or more information including the latest blog posts visit www.turnersbarbershop.co.uk or follow the shop on Instagram @turnersbarbershop_