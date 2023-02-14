​TV chef Nisha Katona is bringing her Indian street food to Brighton, the 16th location for Mowgli in the UK.

The restaurateur and author has chosen Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House as the charity partner for Mowgli Street Food in Dukes Lane.

The restaurant is set to open on February 24 and Nisha says it is 'a million miles away from the curry stereotype'.

Created with charitable giving at its heart, Mowgli has raised more than £1.2million for charities to date. From the first day of opening, the Brighton restaurant will be raising vital funds for Chestnut Tree House, with £1 from each bill being donated to the charity to help support local children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Nisha said: “We are so excited to have found that perfect Mowgli home on Dukes Lane. Mowgli exists to enrich lives in the cities that we go to – the lives of our teams, our guests, and our communities.

"We’re delighted to adopt Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice as our house charity for the Brighton restaurant. We know the charity is an important part of the local community, supporting families who are living in Brighton & Hove as well as across East and West Sussex. Being able to increase our charity partners and raise more money for them each year motivates us to take Mowgli to even more cities across the UK.”

