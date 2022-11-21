Two bra banks installed in Eastbourne

Two bra banks have been installed at a development in Eastbourne to raise money for charity.

Against Breast Cancer and David Wilson Homes have come together to install the banks at the Meadowburne Place development on St Martins Road. People are being encouraged to donate old/unwanted bras via drop-off points in order to help raise funds for pioneering research. Against Breast Cancer receives £700 for every tonne collected. According to recent research, 65 per cent of people in the UK have never checked for signs of breast cancer, with almost a third of men incorrectly assuming they cannot develop the disease.

You can drop off your bras either at the Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes Sales and Marketing Suites (Mondays between 12.30pm-5.30pm / Tuesday-Sundays between 10am-5pm). The bras are given a new lease of life in developing countries such as Togo, Ghana and Kenya. Staff at the development are also dressed in pink PPE to raise awareness for the cause.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “This year, alongside wearing our pink PPE, we wanted to introduce an initiative that will go beyond the month of October. Our bra banks will stay onsite until they are full and we encourage all residents in the area to donate any unloved or unwanted bras here instead of throwing them away.

“Unfortunately, one in two people are affected by breast cancer or other forms of the disease 2 and it has truly devastating impact on families. We hope that our bra banks can both raise funds for further research to be carried out on cures for breast cancer, and point people in the direction of a charity that can provide support.”

Allie Wilson, at Against Breast Cancer, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for housing two bra banks at Meadowburne Place. We look forward to giving your bras a new life and brightening up someone’s day. The funds raised from your donations will also go directly towards ground-breaking research which will ultimately lead to lives being saved.”

