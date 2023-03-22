NFRC is the UK's largest roofing trade association. The UK Roofing Awards will be held on May 12 in London.
The finalists have been announced for 15 project categories across a broad range of roofing and cladding disciplines.
One winning project will also gain the ultimate accolade of ‘Roof of the Year’.
Clarke Roofing Southern, in Hammonds Drive, is up for four category awards:
Fully Supported Metal (sponsored by Metal Solutions)
Heritage Roofing (sponsored by Keymer)
Roof Slating (sponsored by Cupa Pizarras)
Roof Tiling (sponsored by Marley)
Invictus Roofing Ltd, in Courtlands Road, is in one category with two entries:
Single Ply Roofing (sponsored by Recticel Insulation)
James Talman, NFRC CEO, said: “My congratulations go out to all those who have been shortlisted at this year’s UK Roofing Awards. The excellent workmanship, project management, and problem-solving on show is something that the finalists should all be very proud of.”