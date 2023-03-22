A couple of Eastbourne roofing firms have been shortlisted for the UK Roofing Awards

NFRC is the UK's largest roofing trade association. The UK Roofing Awards will be held on May 12 in London.

The finalists have been announced for 15 project categories across a broad range of roofing and cladding disciplines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One winning project will also gain the ultimate accolade of ‘Roof of the Year’.

Two Eastbourne businesses up for national awards - Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd - L-R: Josh Clarke, Karl Strudwick, Frank Clarke, David Beer, Paul Strudwick and Lloyd Clarke

Clarke Roofing Southern, in Hammonds Drive, is up for four category awards:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fully Supported Metal (sponsored by Metal Solutions)

Heritage Roofing (sponsored by Keymer)

Roof Slating (sponsored by Cupa Pizarras)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Eastbourne businesses up for national awards – Invictus Roofing Ltd: Kayleigh (lead estimator) and Josh Lamprell (director)

Roof Tiling (sponsored by Marley)

Invictus Roofing Ltd, in Courtlands Road, is in one category with two entries:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Single Ply Roofing (sponsored by Recticel Insulation)