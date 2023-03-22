Edit Account-Sign Out
Two Eastbourne businesses up for national awards

A couple of Eastbourne roofing firms have been shortlisted for the UK Roofing Awards

By India Wentworth
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT

NFRC is the UK's largest roofing trade association. The UK Roofing Awards will be held on May 12 in London.

The finalists have been announced for 15 project categories across a broad range of roofing and cladding disciplines.

One winning project will also gain the ultimate accolade of ‘Roof of the Year’.

Two Eastbourne businesses up for national awards - Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd - L-R: Josh Clarke, Karl Strudwick, Frank Clarke, David Beer, Paul Strudwick and Lloyd Clarke
Clarke Roofing Southern, in Hammonds Drive, is up for four category awards:

Fully Supported Metal (sponsored by Metal Solutions)

Heritage Roofing (sponsored by Keymer)

Roof Slating (sponsored by Cupa Pizarras)

Two Eastbourne businesses up for national awards – Invictus Roofing Ltd: Kayleigh (lead estimator) and Josh Lamprell (director)
Roof Tiling (sponsored by Marley)

Invictus Roofing Ltd, in Courtlands Road, is in one category with two entries:

Single Ply Roofing (sponsored by Recticel Insulation)

James Talman, NFRC CEO, said: “My congratulations go out to all those who have been shortlisted at this year’s UK Roofing Awards. The excellent workmanship, project management, and problem-solving on show is something that the finalists should all be very proud of.”

