Two Midhurst brothers with a combined 88 years of experience look back on a lifetime of work

Two Midhurst brothers with almost 100 years of business experience between them are looking back on a life time of work as they announce the closure of their two businesses.

Hairdresser Martin Chevis and photographer brother Michael will say goodbye to their joint business Snip and Snap on April 15, after a combined 88 years of trading in the town.

Although it’s been a difficult decision, both 67-year-old Martin and 69-year-old Michael feel the ‘time is right’ to close up shop, and have thanked their loyal customers, the people of Midhurst, for decades of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Covid was a killer in more ways than one,” Martin said. “It’s changed lifestyles for so many people. Since then, for whatever reason, my turnover has halved, while overheads continue to increase. It’s just not sustainable anymore.”

But it’s not time to retire yet for Martin. Regular customers will still find him, scissors in hand, sixty yards down the road at ‘Q’ Hairdressing.

"Working in the local community has been an honour and a pleasure. I have worked with and met interesting people,” he added. “Running a hairdressers or any kind of business is not just about hard work or talent, it is about respect, courtesy, kindness and understanding for all that enter your premises. It’s about looking after those that look after you, and I will always be immensely grateful to those that chose my door.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin started his career in 1972 ‘for all the wrong reasons’, after he was ‘asked not to re-attend school’ following the summer holidays. Instead, he signed up for an apprenticeship with salon chain Raymonds, who shipped him off to Forestmere to learn his trade. After picking up some more experience in Guildford, he opened his first shop in 1981, right next to the petrol station, before moving to the present Snip and Snap location in 1985. ‘Petrified’ he wouldn’t make enough to pay the bills, he opened 12 hours a day for six days a week and never looked back.

“Locking that door for the last time after 42 years will be hugely emotional,” he added. “But life goes on and happy days lie ahead.”

Martin can still be contacted for appointments at Q on 07436 349 615.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad