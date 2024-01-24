Two new members join Mount Green resident group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Surrey-based social housing provider’s Resident Committee Group was established in 2021 and is made up of a group of Mount Green residents that have a range of responsibilities, from communicating with the Board on issues such as changes to policy or procedure and giving their opinion on publications like the resident newsletter.

Jacqui Diletti and Natalie Tynan have joined the group after applying to become members through Mount Green’s recruitment drive last year. Both individuals will be helping to relay resident opinions and feedback to assist Mount Green in helping make decisions tailored to meet resident needs both now and in the future.

Jacqui Diletti has been a Mount Green resident for the last two years. Jacqui has 17 years of experience working in management positions in the housing sector so is familiar with the industry and understands what matters to residents. Jacqui said: “I’m very grateful to have a home with Mount Green and will endeavour to be a pragmatic member of the committee and a valued, clear-thinking voice for the residents.”

Mount Green Resident Committee Group. Picture: submitted

Natalie Tynan is the longest-standing resident joining the RCG and has been living in a Mount Green home for the last 10 years. Natalie is an estate representative for her block of flats in Reigate and said: “I decided to become a member of the committee to help resident voices be heard. I’m looking forward to helping to continue to improve the services we receive as residents”.

Alan Dowling, Chair of the RCG, has said: “We’re so excited to be able to welcome Jacqui and Natalie as new and valued members of the Resident Committee Group. They’ll be instrumental in helping to provide new insight and opinions on resident services, as well as helping to increase the breadth of resident voices”.

Liz McCluskey, Customer Experience Manager, added: “Our RCG has proved an extremely valuable asset to Mount Green, ensuring that everything we do is aligned with residents’ needs and priorities, and we’re thrilled to have had so much interest in joining the group and to welcome Jacqui and Natalie.”