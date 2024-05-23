Two new tenants secured for The Tate Offices, Hove
The three-story office building totals 9,900 sq ft, with two floors now let, totalling approx. 6,500 sq ft. Act iii, a computer game development studio, has taken the second floor and Damira Dental will occupy the ground-floor space. Each suite offers secure car parking and modern office facilities. Just 3,433 sq ft remains available on the first floor.
James Bryant, Director of SHW, says: “The lettings reflect a record rent achieved for new offices in the Hove area, understandably due to the sought after location and high specification on offer. We have some further interest in the remaining suite, but still encourage inspections for anyone seeking modern accommodation away from the from Brighton city centre, yet still located in an established commercial area.”