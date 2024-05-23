Two new tenants secured for The Tate Offices, Hove

the Tate Offices

SHW and joint agent Graves Jenkins have completed two new office transactions at the prestigious, newly constructed Tate offices at the entrance to the Sussex County Cricket Ground on Eaton Road, Hove, East Sussex

The three-story office building totals 9,900 sq ft, with two floors now let, totalling approx. 6,500 sq ft. Act iii, a computer game development studio, has taken the second floor and Damira Dental will occupy the ground-floor space. Each suite offers secure car parking and modern office facilities. Just 3,433 sq ft remains available on the first floor.