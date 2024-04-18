Two pubs named best in Sussex set to compete for national Pub of the Year award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Geese in Brighton and The Three Moles in Petworth were named the county winners for East and West Sussex as part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.
The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several categories, will be officially crowned at a red-carpet celebration in London in June.
“The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.
“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.