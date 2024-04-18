Two pubs named best in Sussex set to compete for national Pub of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Geese in Brighton and The Three Moles in Petworth were named the county winners for East and West Sussex as part of the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several categories, will be officially crowned at a red-carpet celebration in London in June.

“The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.

