Two years of new techniques in therapy at Horley chiropractic clinic

Over the past two years, Horley Spinal Health has carried out a staggering 718 MBST treatment sessions, the equivalent of 90 working days, treating 74 patients.
Pioneering Molecular Bio-Physical Stimulation (MBST) therapy, is a non-invasive cell regeneration treatment for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Horley Spinal Health is one of just two clinics in Surrey to house a cutting edge MBST device, and one of just 14 across the country.
The treatment, which stimulates cell repair and regrowth, has proven hugely popular with patients alongside their chiropractic programmes. It uses non-invasive technology to help people with musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis and sporting injuries to recover and live pain-free.
Dr. Philip Mitchell, Founder of Horley Spinal Health, reflects on the clinic's major milestone, "We are extremely proud of the progress we have made in just two years. The results we have witnessed through MBST treatment have been astounding, and we are thrilled to provide our patients with this transformative therapy, improving their lives every day.
“We have treated patients with a number of different injuries and conditions but we are regularly coming into contact with people who have suffered for a long time with spinal arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, and spinal disc problems. This treatment has been fantastic and I am thrilled to be helping more and more people as time goes on.”MBST therapy works by stimulating damaged and degenerated cartilage, bone, ligament, tendon and muscle cells to encourage repair and regrowth. Once the cells of the affected area or injury have been sufficiently stimulated, the cells will continue to grow and develop by themselves, reducing pain and enabling greater mobility.Sue Marlow, a former patient at Horley Spinal Health, shared her experience of MBST treatment: "Initially, I was sceptical when a friend recommended MBST, but I decided to give Horley Spinal Health a try to potentially avoid knee replacement surgery.
“In March 2022, I was reliant on painkillers and struggled with walking, making it impossible to enjoy my hobbies; dancing and horse riding. However, after just three MBST sessions, I noticed increased flexibility in my knee. Three months later, my knee has significantly improved, allowing me to dance three times a week and ride without relying on painkillers. I couldn't be happier and it has been an incredible experience with the most positive outcome."MBST has transformed the lives of thousands of people across the world over the past 20 years and is fast becoming a therapy of choice for elite athletes and sports professionals, but also for everyday people looking for help with musculoskeletal conditions or injuries.Patients looking for help with osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, soft tissue damage, and sports injuries can be treated with MBST technology alongside a course of physiotherapy to help support and speed up recovery.Dr. Philip Mitchell concluded: “I am thrilled with our remarkable growth in such a short period and I am looking forward to a future of continued success, but more importantly to keep spreading the word about the invaluable impact that MBST can have on someone's life. You don’t have to live with pain, there is another way.”