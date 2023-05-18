Two years of new techniques in therapy at Horley chiropractic clinic

Submitted article

Over the past two years, Horley Spinal Health has carried out a staggering 718 MBST treatment sessions, the equivalent of 90 working days, treating 74 patients.

Pioneering Molecular Bio-Physical Stimulation (MBST) therapy, is a non-invasive cell regeneration treatment for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Horley Spinal Health is one of just two clinics in Surrey to house a cutting edge MBST device, and one of just 14 across the country.

The treatment, which stimulates cell repair and regrowth, has proven hugely popular with patients alongside their chiropractic programmes. It uses non-invasive technology to help people with musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis and sporting injuries to recover and live pain-free.

Dr. Philip Mitchell, Founder of Horley Spinal Health, reflects on the clinic's major milestone, "We are extremely proud of the progress we have made in just two years. The results we have witnessed through MBST treatment have been astounding, and we are thrilled to provide our patients with this transformative therapy, improving their lives every day.

“We have treated patients with a number of different injuries and conditions but we are regularly coming into contact with people who have suffered for a long time with spinal arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, and spinal disc problems. This treatment has been fantastic and I am thrilled to be helping more and more people as time goes on.”MBST therapy works by stimulating damaged and degenerated cartilage, bone, ligament, tendon and muscle cells to encourage repair and regrowth. Once the cells of the affected area or injury have been sufficiently stimulated, the cells will continue to grow and develop by themselves, reducing pain and enabling greater mobility.Sue Marlow, a former patient at Horley Spinal Health, shared her experience of MBST treatment: "Initially, I was sceptical when a friend recommended MBST, but I decided to give Horley Spinal Health a try to potentially avoid knee replacement surgery.