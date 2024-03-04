UK Civil Aviation Authority: Sir Stephen Hillier re-appointed as chair
Sir Stephen’s term will be extended for four more years until July 31, 2028.
Since August 2020, Sir Stephen has played a key role in ensuring that the regulator meets its core remit of protecting the safety, security, and the consumer interests of those that fly.
He has also steered the organisation through its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK’s departure from the European Aviation Safety Agency, developing The Civil Aviation Authority’s role in relation to aviation sustainability and future flight technologies, and becoming the UK’s space regulator.
He also led the regulator’s engagement with the Government public body review of the Civil Aviation Authority in 2023.
Sir Stephen has also championed greater diversity and engagement across the aerospace sector, including being made the Patron of the Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter in 2023.
Over the next four years, Sir Stephen will ensure that the organisation continues to focus on the regulatory role set for it by Parliament to protect passengers and its wider role in enabling the aerospace sector to continue to develop, helping the UK retain its position as a world leader in aerospace.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The past four years were an extremely challenging time for aviation, with Sir Stephen’s knowledge and experience proving invaluable.
“As we transition to an era of new technologies, innovation and decarbonisation, I’m confident the Civil Aviation Authority will continue to perform well under his leadership.”
Sir Stephen Hillier, Chair of UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “I am delighted to continue serving as the Chair of the UK Civil Aviation Authority.
“This is a world-leading regulator, and its people are at the core of making the Civil Aviation Authority forward-looking, efficient, and effective.
“I look forward to continuing our work focusing on safety, security, and consumer interests as we protect people and enable the development of aerospace.”