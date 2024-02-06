Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company said it will construct a new grid substation next to the existing one in Broad Oak.

The company said its goal is to ‘future-proof’ the power network for thousands of residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Mortimer, project manager at UK Power Networks, said: “The new electricity equipment at Broad Oak will increase the resilience of electricity supplies, and deliver long-term network reliability and capacity benefits for thousands of homes and businesses across a wide area.”

An £11.5 million investment is underway in Broad Oak, East Sussex, to deliver extra network capacity and reliability for thousands of homes and businesses. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard / UKPN

The company said two new 60-megawatt, 60-tonne transformers are at the site as part of the project. Once energised, these will receive power at 132,000-volts, which will be taken down to 33,000-volts to distribute to substations and then local homes and businesses.

UK Power Networks said the investment will more than double the site’s capacity to 78-megawatts. More low carbon technologies will be connected to the electricity network in the future so this will help maintain reliable electricity supplies.

UK Power Networks added that a new 33,000-volt switchboard is under construction, with new circuit breakers to enable control, protection and disconnection of the equipment. The new Broad Oak switchboard is set to use environmentally-friendly technology, the company said, to help reduce the use of greenhouse gas sulphur hexafluoride (SF6).

An £11.5 million investment is underway in Broad Oak, East Sussex, to deliver extra network capacity and reliability for thousands of homes and businesses. Photo: Ciaran McCrickard / UKPN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said it is also committed to protecting native dormice in the area after ecology surveys identified their presence before work started. They have created an enriched dormice habitat on surrounding land.

Emma Mundy, from environmental consultancy ADAS, said: “The works have been undertaken under a Natural England licence for hazel dormice, with supervision provided at all key stages of the works and UK Power Networks worked closely with us to support this process. Nest boxes and planting have been undertaken to enhance the woodland for dormice, with monitoring surveys also being carried out to check on the local population of dormice.”