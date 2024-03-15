UK’s newest package operator launches flights to hidden European gem from London airports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flights have launched from Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, London Gatwick, Heathrow, and Stansted with holiday packages available to book in time for the Easter holidays.

Flights from Stansted will be provided by Turkish Airlines, while flights from Heathrow and London Gatwick will be provided by LOT Polish Airlines and Air Baltic respectively.

Georgia’s capital city, Tbilisi, is a diverse city with a hybrid of influences to create a location that can only be described as ‘Georgian’.

Holiday Best, the UK’s newest holiday package operator with the lowest deposit on the market at just £25pp, has recently launched new package holidays to Tbilisi, Georgia in partnership with Turkish Airlines. Picture contributed

Once a hidden gem that straddles Eastern European and Asia, Georgia’s picturesque capital city Tbilisi has become a favoured city break and holiday destination.

The old town of the capital is full of historic architecture, with a wide range of restaurants designed to make you fall in love with Georgian cuisine, while the outskirts are surrounded by the remote mountains of Svaneti, rivalling the Alps in their beauty and hiking opportunities.

Holiday Best is offering customers a stunning range of 4* and 5* star hotels in Tbilisi, so when it comes to finding the perfect hotel to rest after a day of soaking up the culture, there’s something for everyone.

These include the 4* Tbilisi Times Boutique Hotel, with a uniquely stunning décor starting at £465pp, and the 5* Grand Tbilisi Metekhi Palace that comes with a rooftop restaurant and bar, and world-class service.

Holiday Best are currently running a deal for seven nights bed & breakfast at the Metekhi Palace, flying from London Stansted on September 7 2024 with 20kg baggage and private transfers, for just £925pp.

John Milburn, chief marketing officer at Holiday Best, said: “We’re so excited to be adding this brand-new destination to our portfolio.