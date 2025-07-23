University of Chichester graduate becomes private eye

Tóva Copeman, who completed her degree in Criminology and Psychology last year and is soon to achieve her Masters in Criminal Psychology, has joined Private Detectives Answers Investigation to expand their Fingerprinting and Forensics services.

Born in Norway, Tóva is a Powerlifter in her spare time and was president of the Powerlifting Society while at University – the first female president in the clubs’ history.

Of her rôle at Answers Investigation, Tóva says:

“"Putting my academic learning into practice is a reward in itself - although learning the practical aspects is a far cry from lecture room learning. It takes experience that can only be gained practically.

Tova Copeman Private Eye

My job is varied – Forensically examining evidence one day, then Fingerprinting Business executives for Regulatory Compliance the next, then helping out with surveillance operations the day after – no two days are the same. I am lucky to be in thisrôle, given there were so many applicants for such a rare position, and to be able to use my academic studies in a live environment "”

A profile of Tóva can be seen at https://www.private-detectives.co.uk/office/tova.htm