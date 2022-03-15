'Use us or lose us' say Felpham village shops after 'tortuously difficult' six months of trade

Terry Gaterell has run Gaterell Butchers for 22 years. In all that time, he said, in all those hours behind the counter, the last six months have been the most difficult.

"We just feel we're not getting the support we used to get. People pop in from time to time, and it's usually because they forgot to pick something up from the super-market. Locals write Facebook posts about needing a good bakers or needing this or that in the village, but they're not supporting what they've got here and now."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That shortfall in trade has been met with an increase in the cost of running a business, meaning little businesses like Gaterell Butchers feel as though their backs are against the wall.

Felpham post office

"It's been a bit of a catch-22. People have got less money and when they do spend the stuff is more expensive. It's not just us, everyone's had to bump their prices up, but it is hard. The electric bill is the worst for a business like ours because there's no cap. Our electricity bill will go up by £1,000 next month, and you have to find that from somewhere."

Mr Gaterell isn't the only Felpham business struggling to make ends meet. Mark Chapman, who has been post master of the village post office since 2014, said he has had to cut staff hours to keep the business afloat. If things don't change in the next few weeks, he said, there might not be a post office to save.

"I had to cut staffing hours to save money. If I don't see an improvement in the first few weeks, I might have to cut opening hours as well. I can't afford to be in a situation where I'm losing money. I don't have reserves or back-up, it's all gone. It's been used up. I'm in a hand-to-mouth situation," he said.

"Everything I make is spent on stock, wages, rent and bills. And the bills are getting bigger. Everything is getting more expensive."

Both businessmen have tried to drive trade with special offers, and more marketing but, with running costs rising and footfall in decline, both say it feels like a losing battle.

Now, they've joined with other independent businesses in the village to call on locals for their support.

"One thing we've been telling people is: when you do the big shop, leave something off the list and come see us for it instead. Just one thing. If everyone did that, if everyone used the village for one of these things they'd otherwise give to the big multiples, and we'll be there for you when you need us."

The post office has stood in Felpham village since 1908, and Mr Chapman said it, like all of the other locally owned businesses in the village, is much more than the sum of its parts.

"We're the heart of the village. People always tell us that we're the heart of the village. We're here to give advice, we're here to help. We give people an ear, someone to talk to. We have quite a lot of older customers and sometimes we're the only people they talk to, in the whole day. So people do need us.

"We are, I think, a very very valuable asset to the village, but we're not a charity. We can't survive on good vibes and good feedback, we actually need people to come through the doors."