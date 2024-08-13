Valhalla Hair salon wins top award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hi Have you heard of the best alternative hair salon in East Sussex? Well it's not in Brighton, if that's what you're thinking.

Hastings is the home of Valhalla Hair, established in 2021, with the goal of providing clients with the hair colour of their dreams; listening to every request.

Lux Life Magazine has named Valhalla the best alternative hair colour and style salon in East Sussex for 2024, in their health, beauty and wellness awards.

We are a hairdressers for the people! Whether you're alternative or mainstream, just want a trim or want the full treatment.

Best Alternative Salon Award.

We support the LGBTQIA+ community, which is why our price list is based on the length of your hair eg. short haircut, long haircut, instead of 'mens cut' or 'women's cut'. Kids are also welcome, we have a super cool red car chair for them to sit in, a range of funky gowns to wear, and selection or toys and books for entertainment.

Our stylists are so committed, they will take their time with you as their client making sure you get the results you want. So much so they have been known to sit crossed legged on the floor for a kids hair cut when the child doesn't want to sit still in a chair!

