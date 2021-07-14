‘Vast majority’ of Lewes businesses will keep some covid restrictions in place, survey finds

Lewes high street

Businesses were asked how they felt about England moving to the final stage of lockdown lifting on Monday.

Of those who have responded, 83 percent were customer-facing, and the vast majority of them (91 per cent) said they would keep some coronavirus guidance in place.

This included limiting the number of people on the premises at any one time, as well as advising people to wear face masks – though this will no longer be a legal requirement.

A Lewes Chamber of Commerce spokesman said many businesses were ‘very worried’ about how the removal of restrictions would affect their staff and business.

One business owner responded: “The knock on effects would be horrible, emotionally, physically and from a business point of view.

“I have a duty of care to my customers, staff and myself.”

Some businesses are going to review the situation on a regular basis and lift restrictions gradually.

The spokesman said: “The Chamber would urge all those who go to any business premises to observe and respect any restrictions that may be in place, so that everyone is kept as safe as possible.”

It comes as figures show infection rates in the district are the second highest in the county – read more here.