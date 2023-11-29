BREAKING

Video and photos: Take a look inside the new House Of Tweed shop that has just opened in Burgess Hill

House of Tweed has just opened a branch in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT

The popular fashion clothing retailer can now be found in Church Walk and is currently selling this season’s winter clothing and great gifts for Christmas.

Photographer Steve Robards was allowed a look in the shop this week and took these photos.

The business also has a branch at unit 29 of The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath.

The House of Tweed are specialists in creating luxurious handbags and accessories using bespoke designed tweed fabrics.

House Of Tweed has opened a store in Church Walk, Burgess Hill

House Of Tweed has opened a store in Church Walk, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112801

House Of Tweed opens a store in Church Walk, Burgess Hill SR23112801 Photo S Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112801

House Of Tweed has opened a store in Church Walk, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112801

House Of Tweed has opened a store in Church Walk, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112801

