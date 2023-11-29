Video and photos: Take a look inside the new House Of Tweed shop that has just opened in Burgess Hill
House of Tweed has just opened a branch in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT
The popular fashion clothing retailer can now be found in Church Walk and is currently selling this season’s winter clothing and great gifts for Christmas.
Photographer Steve Robards was allowed a look in the shop this week and took these photos.
The business also has a branch at unit 29 of The Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath.
The House of Tweed are specialists in creating luxurious handbags and accessories using bespoke designed tweed fabrics.
