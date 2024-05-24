Video: French owner of Burgess Hill market stall praises ‘pleasant town to work in’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gilles Haumont, owner of La Boulangerie Du Marché, said: “I’ve been coming here maybe three years now – I think it’s my third year – and I always do really well here so it’s a pleasant town to work in.”
Gilles said he has a large selection of French produce, such as Marseille soap, lavender from Provence and cassoulet, which he brings over from France. He added that some of his produce can be ‘quite hard to find in England’.
He also sells plenty of local produce, like honey from Paynes Southdown Bee Farms in Hassocks, and bread, which is baked in Brighton at Real Patisserie.
“I’ve got a selection of fruit and veg as well, seasonal fruit and veg,” said Gilles. “I really enjoy Burgess Hill, so maybe pop down when you’re around.”