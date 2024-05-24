Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A French owner of a stall at the Burgess Hill market is enjoying more than two years at the venue.

Gilles Haumont, owner of La Boulangerie Du Marché, said: “I’ve been coming here maybe three years now – I think it’s my third year – and I always do really well here so it’s a pleasant town to work in.”

Gilles said he has a large selection of French produce, such as Marseille soap, lavender from Provence and cassoulet, which he brings over from France. He added that some of his produce can be ‘quite hard to find in England’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also sells plenty of local produce, like honey from Paynes Southdown Bee Farms in Hassocks, and bread, which is baked in Brighton at Real Patisserie.