Artist Lyndsey Smith was at Anthony Hole and Sons at 39 Cyprus Road on Tuesday, April 23, to hand the painting to past owner Peter Jeffery and present owner Julie Richards.

Julie said: “I’m so proud of the business and the fact we have served the local community for so long.”

The business thanked Lyndsey Smith Paintings & Illustration, calling the artwork ‘a fitting tribute to generations of dedication to service’.

Peter Jeffery said: “I think it's excellent. I rather like the cartoon style, if that’s the way to put it, that has been used to depict the property over the years. The two firemen up in the top window represent first Anthony Hole and his son Wilfrid, both of whom were in the Burgess Hill and Mid Sussex Volunteer Fire Brigade.”

He said the painting is a composition of several old family photos that shows the business in its various stages. He said: “The painting displays myself in the doorway, wearing an old blue dust coat that I used to wear when I was in charge, and Julia’s there with her friendly dogs.”

Peter said his grandfather started his cycle and gramophone business in 1897, having a premises on the corner of Cyprus Road and Mill Road.

He said: “In 1902 the church road premises, which is now 50 Church Road, was built for him for his own business, his personal use. He then went into the motor and cycle trade and in about 1902 (I think it was again) he was reputed to have driven the first motorcar in Burgess Hill. The business continued there, passing from Anthony Hole to his two sons Wilf and Ray. From there on it passed to his three sisters and in due course, when they retired and the business in Church Road was sold, we moved round to this property here in Cyprus Road.”

Peter added: “When I retired in 1994, Julie, who had been working for me, took over the business.”

The shop offers a variety of mountain, BMX and racing bikes, as well as accessories and repairs.

