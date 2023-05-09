A village post office near Hastings has reopened after being closed for a year-and-a-half.

Post Office Ltd said Westfield Post Office reopened last Tuesday (May 3) under new management at the previous location of 1 Robertson House, Main Road, Wesfield.

The branch had been closed since November 2021 due to the resignation of the postmaster, the company said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening hours for Westfield Post Office are: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm; Sunday: 10am to 2pm.

Westfield Post Office

Post Office Ltd said the opening hours provide 55 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad