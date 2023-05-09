Edit Account-Sign Out
Village post office near Hastings reopens after closing in 2021

A village post office near Hastings has reopened after being closed for a year-and-a-half.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 9th May 2023, 13:11 BST

Post Office Ltd said Westfield Post Office reopened last Tuesday (May 3) under new management at the previous location of 1 Robertson House, Main Road, Wesfield.

The branch had been closed since November 2021 due to the resignation of the postmaster, the company said.

The opening hours for Westfield Post Office are: Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm; Sunday: 10am to 2pm.

Westfield Post OfficeWestfield Post Office
Post Office Ltd said the opening hours provide 55 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Emily Clive, post office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Westfield as we know how important a post office is to a community.”

