Vintage clothing pop-up shop to open in Eastbourne town centre

A vintage clothing shop is preparing to open temporarily in Eastbourne town centre.

Sourced Retro is opening in FOUNDRY in The Beacon at 10am on Friday, August 18, and will be around for just a few weeks, according to owner Josh Fox.

The 21-year-old, who started the business online four months ago while operating from his bedroom, said: “I’m extremely excited to be able to bring a sustainable, eco-friendly business to Eastbourne - one which resonates with the younger generation, partly due to the benefit for the planet, but also in tune with fashion trends.”

The Hailsham resident added: “I’m excited for the next step, which is taking Sourced Retro on the road and bringing vintage clothing to Eastbourne. I want to make it more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable than fast-fashion and new clothing, and with our brand, you really can purchase one-of-a-kind pieces with unique histories.”

The store will be open between 10am-5pm from Tuesday-Sunday.

The business will be offering clothes from brands such as Adidas, Nike, Carhartt, and Dickies.

1 . Sourced Retro owner Josh Fox Sourced Retro owner Josh Fox Photo: Contributed

2 . FOUNDRY in The Beacon FOUNDRY in The Beacon Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673