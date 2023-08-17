Vintage clothing pop-up shop to open in Eastbourne town centre
Sourced Retro is opening in FOUNDRY in The Beacon at 10am on Friday, August 18, and will be around for just a few weeks, according to owner Josh Fox.
The 21-year-old, who started the business online four months ago while operating from his bedroom, said: “I’m extremely excited to be able to bring a sustainable, eco-friendly business to Eastbourne - one which resonates with the younger generation, partly due to the benefit for the planet, but also in tune with fashion trends.”
The Hailsham resident added: “I’m excited for the next step, which is taking Sourced Retro on the road and bringing vintage clothing to Eastbourne. I want to make it more accessible, more affordable and more sustainable than fast-fashion and new clothing, and with our brand, you really can purchase one-of-a-kind pieces with unique histories.”
The store will be open between 10am-5pm from Tuesday-Sunday.