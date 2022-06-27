Waitrose to shut Sussex village store for refurbishment work

Waitrose in Old Mill Square, Storrington, is to close for nearly three weeks from July 9 – but will also include some John Lewis goods when it reopens.

A spokesperson said the shop would ‘have a new look and feel.’

Meanwhile, the store is donating unused stock and existing furniture to charities across the village.

The spokesperson said: "We'll be temporarily closing Waitrose Storrington while it undergoes a refurbishment.

"The shop will shut at 6pm on July 9 and will re-open at 8am on July 28.

“The shop will be receiving upgraded refrigeration units and will have a new look and feel.

"We'll also be introducing a small range of John Lewis products for our customers.

“We're really sorry for any inconvenience the temporary closure may have and are doing all we can to help our customers during this time including giving them prior notice through signs in our shops, letter drops across the community and working with the village wardens.

"Our nearest Waitrose shops are in Worthing – 10 miles away, and Horsham – 13 miles away.