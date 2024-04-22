WATCH: East Sussex fitness club opens new gym which has £100,000 upgrade
In 2020, Hove Fitness launched, promising to be a community-led, friendly place for people to exercise, play squash and have a drink.
However, on Tuesday, October 10, 2022 the gym was unexpectedly forced to close in the middle of the day, as parts of the building were found to contain RAAC after a building inspection.
Following on from this, they have recently been able to find a new location for their gym. The location on St Heliers Avenue in Hove was officially opened on March 1st.
We spoke to Matt Lambert, one of the directors to find out what happened and how they’ve been able to rebuild and find a new home. The gym is decked out with equipment for weight training, cardio and even a cafe with food options.
