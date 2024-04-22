Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2020, Hove Fitness launched, promising to be a community-led, friendly place for people to exercise, play squash and have a drink.

However, on Tuesday, October 10, 2022 the gym was unexpectedly forced to close in the middle of the day, as parts of the building were found to contain RAAC after a building inspection.

Following on from this, they have recently been able to find a new location for their gym. The location on St Heliers Avenue in Hove was officially opened on March 1st.

