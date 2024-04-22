WATCH: East Sussex fitness club opens new gym which has £100,000 upgrade

Hove Fitness Club have opened a new gym in St Heliers Avenue after their previous site was closed due to insulated concrete issues.
Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
In 2020, Hove Fitness launched, promising to be a community-led, friendly place for people to exercise, play squash and have a drink.

However, on Tuesday, October 10, 2022 the gym was unexpectedly forced to close in the middle of the day, as parts of the building were found to contain RAAC after a building inspection.

Following on from this, they have recently been able to find a new location for their gym. The location on St Heliers Avenue in Hove was officially opened on March 1st.

Hove Fitness Club has opened its doors.

We spoke to Matt Lambert, one of the directors to find out what happened and how they’ve been able to rebuild and find a new home. The gym is decked out with equipment for weight training, cardio and even a cafe with food options.

