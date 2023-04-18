Following the exciting opening of a brand-new Turkish restaurant in Chichester this week, we sent student journalist Henry Bryant to try out a Turkish pizza for the first time.

Piddes opened in Chichester Gate yesterday (Monday, April 17) after four months of preparation. Owner Zulfukar Orak, from Havant, told us of his excitement as he opened his new business in city he said he loves.

A story published by Sussex World on the opening Brand-new Turkish restaurant opens its doors in Chichester received a huge response from members of the public and has been read thousands of times.

Many were delighted that the unit was being filled again after laying empty since the pandemic, others were exciting to try out an authentic Turkish pizza.

Henry Bryant at Chichester's newest restaurant