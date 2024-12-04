Waterlooville car restoration company wins international award

Hampshire based Jim Stokes Workshops Group has been voted ‘Specialist of the Year 2024’ by an international panel of Judges.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awarded during a star studded evening, opened by Rowan Atkinson, at the Peninsula Hotel in London on Friday 22nd November, the JSW team collected the accolade in recognition of their continued, globally renowned, expertise in the restoration of some of the world's most significant historic cars.

Having built the business from a home workshop almost 45 years ago, Jim Stokes, who still heads the business, was surprised and delighted to accept the International Historic Motoring Awards prize on behalf of an immensely talented team of more than 50 engineers at their HQ in Waterlooville.

JSW restore and maintain Vintage, Historic and Classic cars from the dawn of motoring right up to modern classics from the 80’s and 90’s, with a specialism in the charismatic Alfa Romeo marque.