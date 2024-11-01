Rainbows, which was based in Queen’s Arcade for many years, closed in March last year.

But the shop has returned at the same location under new management, who have decided to keep the original name.

The shop, which is owned by Alison Nicholls and husband Simon, and specialises in retro sweets and American sweets, reopened on Wednesday (October 30).

Alison and her husband are already well-known in town as the owners of Munchies ice cream parlour in Rock-a-Nore Road.

She will be running Rainbows while her husband will still be running Munchies.

Alison said: “I’m sure that most people who live in Hastings and who’ve been to Hastings will remember Rainbows from years ago. Rainbows has always been there, probably for the last 20 years or so.

“I, myself, have a real fondness for Rainbows, especially for Arthur, who used to own the shop. He was really well-known in the town and so lovely, who unfortunately we lost due to Covid.

“The shop then ceased trading in 2023. It did become another sweet shop for a little while but that guy has now moved on. We were in the market for another business, having run Munchies for 15 years. This shop became available and I just couldn’t it down because we have got such fond memories of the shop.

“We know that everyone who lives here has got fond memories of the shop so we had to have it. I wanted to call it Rainbows because everyone knows it as such and it’s in Arthur’s honour.”

Alison said she decided to use pink and yellow for the interior design of the shop because she was inspired by the colours of rhubarb and custard sweets, which she says she loves.

She added the shop is still a ‘work in progress’.

She added: “The shop will be a lot fuller when we have finished stocking it up. It’s been quite busy so far and been lovely. We have had a lovely welcome from everyone. People have been pleased to see us.”

On its Facebook page, Queen’s Arcade Hastings, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Rainbows sweet shop Hastings is back. Yes that's right - your favourite bright and welcoming, family-friendly local sweet shop has reopened under new management Alison and Simon also run Rock-a-Nore's Munchies ice cream and previously The Doughnut Queen so they really know their sweet stuff.”

Rainbows is open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.

