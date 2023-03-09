Wellbeing at Work awards held in Eastbourne

Businesses from across East Sussex came together in Eastbourne for the Wellbeing at Work Conference and Awards event.

East Sussex County Council’s Wellbeing at Work programme was launched in the autumn of 2021. The aim is to boost the health and wellbeing of employees.

On February 28, 25 businesses across East Sussex were presented with their Wellbeing at Work awards. Around 120 people from 59 difference organisations joined Darrell Gale, director of Public Health for East Sussex, for the awards in the Welcome Building.

Gradient Consultants joined the Wellbeing at Work scheme in June last year. The company received a Small Business Bronze Award in January. Julia Johns, from Gradient Consultants, said: “Employee wellbeing is very important to us at Gradient and we were delighted to receive our Wellbeing at Work Bronze Award in January. The awards programme has provided us with the opportunity to show our commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our team.

“We are proud the wellbeing initiatives we have introduced have been recognised as meeting the county standard in workplace health practice, and would certainly encourage other local businesses across East Sussex to consider joining the programme.”

Councillor Rupert Simmons, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “It has been fantastic to see so many local employers join our Wellbeing at Work scheme since we launched the initiative.

“Happy and healthy employees are key to the success of any business and I am delighted to see so many local businesses awarded for their commitment to improving the health of their workplaces.

“Investing in employee wellbeing through an awards scheme such as this can improve employee morale, motivation and productivity, as well as reduce absenteeism and staff turnover, and I would encourage all local businesses to join the programme.”

