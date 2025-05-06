West Sussex-based aerospace company honoured with King’s Award for Enterprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex-based Artemis Aerospace have been honoured with a King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

Artemis is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

Announced today (May 6), Artemis has been recognised for its excellence in international trade.

A total of 199 awards have been announced with two companies being recognised with two awards.

Deborah Scott and Jim Scott, co-founders of Artemis Aerospace. Picture courtesy of Artemis Aerospace

Employing 14 people, Artemis Aerospace was founded in 1999 and is a leading aviation component supplies and support service.

Based in Wiston, the company operates globally and has international hubs covering the US and Asia.

Jim Scott, co-founder and managing director of Artemis Aerospace, said: “This is a defining moment in the history of Artemis Aerospace.

“Having started the business with Deborah Scott [finance director] more than 25 years ago from our spare bedroom, we have worked tirelessly to shape the business into the global success it is today.

“This prestigious award recognises everything we and our much-valued staff have done to create a business that competes on the world stage at every level.

“We are incredibly proud to have been recognised and rewarded by the King’s Award for Enterprise for international trade and look forward to continuing to provide and expand on the high-quality expertise and components solutions we deliver to the aviation industry.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.

The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on May 6, 2025.