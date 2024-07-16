West Sussex-based May Figures becomes AAB in strategic brand consolidation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading professional advisory and specialist provider of R&D Tax Credits advice, May Figures, has become AAB, in a move which consolidates the business’ five brands across the UK and Ireland. This strategic alignment forms a cornerstone of AAB’s six-year plan to strengthen and expand its position as a leading provider in the mid-market.

AAB acquired May Figures in 2022, expanding its R&D Tax Credit service offering across the UK and Ireland. The highly specialised team at May Figures comprises experts in specialist tax, technical and patent law, and supports a range of clients from tech start-ups to AIM listed groups and multinationals.

In addition to May Figures, AAB will bring FPM and Sagars under its main brand title. Think People and SeeHearSpeakUp will become AAB People.

Employing around 1,000 people across 12 office locations in United Kingdom, Ireland and United States, AAB delivers Audit, Accounting, Tax, Payroll, HR, Consulting and Advisory Solutions globally, with annual turnover approaching £100 million. The rapidly growing business, with its expanding client base, has trebled in size since 2021, ranking in the top 20 of Accountancy Daily’s Top 75 Accountancy Firms last year.

This strategic move is designed to optimise AAB’s robust brand presence, enhance market penetration, and deliver a more integrated experience for clients. AAB's growth plan, which includes enhancing client engagement, expanding its service offerings and investing in technology, has continued backing from August Equity.

A transition period is currently underway, ensuring that clients experience a seamless change with no disruption to services.

"Our brand consolidation marks a pivotal moment in our growth journey," said Emma Lancaster, Chief Executive at AAB.

"By combining our diverse services under the widely recognised AAB brand, we are not only simplifying our structure, but also amplifying our ability to deliver integrated, innovative solutions to our clients. This alignment is crucial as we continue to pursue our ambitious growth targets and expand our footprint in the UK and beyond.

"AAB's commitment to our clients remains steadfast, with a focus on delivering unparalleled accountancy, consultancy and advisory services that drive success," added Lancaster.

"By uniting our brands, we will operate more efficiently and effectively, enhancing our ability to offer holistic professional services, and ensuring that our clients continue to receive exceptional support as they navigate their own journeys.

“We have a wealth of experience and expertise across all five brands, and we are delighted to welcome these individuals to the AAB brand. I’d like to thank everyone in our team for their continued hard work.”