West Sussex Company Fenix Insight and Ace High Drones introduce successful AI tech for mine detection
The Urgent Need in Ukraine
With Ukraine being the most heavily mined country in the world today, with hundreds of thousands of mines, submunitions and other ordnance scattered across fields, roads and in devastated cities, there is an urgent need for support for mine clearance.
IRIS - Revolutionizing Demining Efforts with AI
Harnessing cutting-edge AI algorithms and machine learning models, IRIS accurately surveys and records contaminated areas detecting, identifying and mapping Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) threats littering the land in real time.
The speed of IRIS's surveying capabilities reduces the duration ordnance teams need to spend in high-risk areas, thereby minimising exposure to hazards. This is complemented by IRIS's remarkable ability to identify UXO threats with unprecedented speed, in milliseconds.
Successful Field Demonstrations Validate IRIS's Capability
In collaboration with Kherson Military Authority, Ukrainian Army Engineers, DSNS (Ukrainian Ministry of Emergencies EOD teams), and the Ukrainian Police EOD Unit in Lviv, field demonstrations took place in the Kherson region of Ukraine on Monday, January 29th, 2024, providing compelling proof of capability. Despite repeated air raid warnings and other disruptions to be expected in an active conflict zone, the demonstration team deployed IRIS and successfully detected TM62 mines in live mined areas in real-time; something that has never been achieved before to this level of reliability and accuracy in a current conflict area.
A link to the field trials can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_hAzWFzHI4