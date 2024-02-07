West Sussex Company Fenix Insight and Ace High Drones introduce successful AI tech for mine detection

AI-assisted Drone Triumph in Live Landmine Detection Trials in Ukraine

The Urgent Need in Ukraine

With Ukraine being the most heavily mined country in the world today, with hundreds of thousands of mines, submunitions and other ordnance scattered across fields, roads and in devastated cities, there is an urgent need for support for mine clearance.

IRIS - Revolutionizing Demining Efforts with AI

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russian laid landmine TM-62 Detected by AI-assisted Drone in Kherson, Ukraine

Harnessing cutting-edge AI algorithms and machine learning models, IRIS accurately surveys and records contaminated areas detecting, identifying and mapping Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) threats littering the land in real time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speed of IRIS's surveying capabilities reduces the duration ordnance teams need to spend in high-risk areas, thereby minimising exposure to hazards. This is complemented by IRIS's remarkable ability to identify UXO threats with unprecedented speed, in milliseconds.

Successful Field Demonstrations Validate IRIS's Capability

In collaboration with Kherson Military Authority, Ukrainian Army Engineers, DSNS (Ukrainian Ministry of Emergencies EOD teams), and the Ukrainian Police EOD Unit in Lviv, field demonstrations took place in the Kherson region of Ukraine on Monday, January 29th, 2024, providing compelling proof of capability. Despite repeated air raid warnings and other disruptions to be expected in an active conflict zone, the demonstration team deployed IRIS and successfully detected TM62 mines in live mined areas in real-time; something that has never been achieved before to this level of reliability and accuracy in a current conflict area.