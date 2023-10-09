West Sussex favourite wins in the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023

A Sussex restaurant has been declared a winner in the Asian Restaurant And Takeaway Awards 2023.

Tamasha in Lindfield won Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex at the glamourous red carpet event at Hilton Park Lane, London, on Sunday October 8.

TV presenters Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin hosted the ceremony and Paul also entertained the guests with a magic show. There was first-rate entertainment between the awards being presented, including a live performance by singer Kavya Limaye and Ujaan Mukherjee.

Tamasha in Lindfield won Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex at the red carpet event at Hilton Park Lane, London, on Sunday October 8. Photo: Google Street View

ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said at the awards this year: “I would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists of ARTA 2023 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who are the pride of the UK’s hospitality industry. As the first and foremost award ceremony to honour the finest of the UK’s Asian restaurant and takeaway industry, we salute your resilience and fortitude as you continue to serve diners and customers across the UK in particularly challenging circumstances. I would like to thank Lords, Ministers, High Commissioners, dignitaries, and guests for joining us on this occasion.

“The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, synonymous with taking operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic head on, now faces a new set of challenges – the current cost of living crisis. The cost of supplies, ingredients, and energy have risen significantly while customers are also facing tightened household budgets. In this tough situation, ARTA once again honours the UK’s best Asian restaurants and takeaways who continue to deliver the best in the restaurant and home dining in these tough circumstances. ARTA recognises this industry, which is the result and displays the successes of multiculturalism in the UK.”

The shortlisted restaurants and takeaways for the Regional Takeaway of The Year Award at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023 were: Horsham Tandoori; The Raj Tandoori, Crawley; Curry House Chichester; India Garden, Bognor Regis; Eastern Tandoori, Horsham; Habib Bangladeshi & Indian Takeaway, Bognor Regis; Ruchi Indian Takeaway, Bognor Regis; Telesmati Indian Cuisine Takeaway, East Grinstead; and Eshna’s Nutrition, Worthing.