West Sussex housebuilder reports solid financial year despite market challenges

A leading West Sussex housebuilder, has reported a strong performance for the year ending 29 June 2025 despite a tough housing market.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, part of Barratt Redrow, one of the UK’s largest housebuilders and currently offering new homes for sale at Pebble Walk on Hayling Island and Harbour Place in Bedhampton, reported an adjusted gross profit of £591.6m.

The housing group has established strong foundations for growth with the total figure ahead of market expectations, as well as completing 16,565 homes over the past year and saw forward sales increase by 10.5% year-on-year, reaching £2.9bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is continuing to integrate its Redrow acquisition, with £69m in cost synergies already identified and more savings expected next year. It also celebrated receiving 115 NHBC Pride in the Job awards, more than any other housebuilder for the 21st year running.

Barratt Redrow is currently building homes across West Sussex including Fossil Bay in Earnley, Highgrove in Bosham and Nursery Fields in North Bersted.

Other successes included being recognised as the leading national sustainable housebuilder by NextGeneration for the eleventh consecutive year, and being rated ‘5 stars’ by customers in the HBF customer satisfaction survey for the 16th year in a row – the only national housebuilder to have achieved this record.

Looking ahead, Barratt Redrow plans to build between 17,200 and 17,800 homes in 2026, and remains committed to its medium-term ambition of delivering 22,000 homes annually.

Commenting on the full year results David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Redrow plc said: “We have delivered a solid performance in a tough market, with adjusted profits ahead of expectations despite home completions coming in slightly below our guided range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The acquisition of Redrow is transformative for the Group, and I am pleased with the progress we have made on delivering synergies ahead of our targets and executing a successful integration, which is now largely complete. I’d like to thank our employees, subcontractors and supply chain partners for the huge contributions they made to our performance this year.

“While the housing market remains challenging and we anticipate limited growth in FY26, the long-term fundamentals of the sector remain compelling. We have a unique offering, with three distinct leading brands with a strong land position and balance sheet and a clear strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable growth and 22,000 homes a year in the medium-term.

“In the meantime, it is vital that government policy is focused on reforming the planning system, removing barriers to investment and supporting purchasers, particularly first-time buyers, if the sector is to build the homes the country needs.”

Barratt Redrow is currently building homes across West Sussex including Fossil Bay in Earnley, Highgrove in Bosham and Nursery Fields in North Bersted.