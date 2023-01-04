West Sussex landlords have their say on Dry January: 'Fair play to them'

Hundreds of people across Sussex are now just under a week into a 31-day alcohol detox.

As part of a national campaign to raise money, or just to take a break from the booze for a month, Dry January is fast becoming a favourite for New Year’s resolutions.

But with the cost of living crisis, costly fuel bills, and many pubs already seeing a dip in footfall – what do the landlords of West Sussex have to say about it?

‘Fair play to them’, ‘we can still enjoy their support.’

Ben Standen, Bethany Flanagan and Harry Dumville at the re-opening of the Ship Inn, Emsworth

Gemma McNally runs Petworth pub the Star, a 16th century inn at the heart of the town. She says there is no real impact on the business because of Dry January, adding: "We do have a few regulars who observe Dry January and we support them because charities benefit and if they feel that they need a break from the booze good for them.

"They still come in and buy soft drinks and coffees and eat here and it doesn't affect us in terms of our community appeal. Overall we enjoy huge support from the folk of Petworth and we like to think it's a reciprocative aspect of our industry."

Bethany Flanagan, who recently helped oversee a £200,000 makeover at the Ship Inn in Emsworth, says she positively encourages friends and regulars to give Dry January a go. She added: "We very much understand the reasoning behind Dry January, when people have 31 days alcohol-free. It's a break and a total reset for the body and mind. It's not for everyone but personal choice is important. “

Some manage the entire month but others abstain for a couple of weeks. Taking a break, whatever the time, can be important so we will always offer words of encouragement. The community spirit at the Ship Inn has never been better and the makeover has gone down really well with locals and we have definitely seen an upturn in business."

General manager Phil Southgate at the popular Inglenook Hotel and Restaurant in Pagham is another advocate of drinkers giving Dry January a try. He said: "We have a couple of regulars who adhere to giving up their beer for a month and fair play to them. It doesn't really make a huge difference to us because we offer so much more than just beers, wines and spirits! We have worked hard to cultivate and support a community spirit at the Inglenook and retain that community vibe and as a result the impact on business is negligible."

Other publicans have been less optimistic about the state of the industry.

Rosemarie Carter, landlady of the Elstead Inn, in Elstead near Midhurst, said she has had to hand in her notice as the country pub became unviable for her.

"I don’t know how people are going to survive,” she said, “I don’t see what it’s like in other pubs but we have only been trading at weekends.”

And Rosemarie is not alone. Even the likes of Wetherspoon’s have taken measures to bring in punters throughout January.