West Sussex recruiting business picks up major national award

A recruitment consultant in Sussex picked up a major award at a ceremony held by the national Berry Recruitment Group (BRG).

Claire Sipple and Lara Love

Ricky Goodall-Mills of First Recruitment Services (FRS) was named ‘top biller’ during 2022 across the whole of BRG’s near-40 branches.

FRS works from three locations in Sussex, Brighton – where Ricky works - Horsham and Haywards Heath.

It joined BRG just a year ago and is allied with the group’s Wild Recruitment brand that operates in Hampshire, Dorset, Milton Keynes and London.

Mark Smith

FRS won numerous other awards at the ceremony held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club in London.

Claire Sipple and Lara Love won ‘board recognition awards’, Sally Hart from the Horsham branch won a ‘star award’, as did Hannah Abbott from the Brighton branch.

Michaela Lincoln, also from Brighton, was ‘rookie of the year and Mark Smith from the Haywards Heath branch was awarded for coming third in the ‘top perm biller’ category.

BRG managing director Chris Chown said: “Since joining us, FRS have helped power us forwards.

Ricky Goodall-Mills

“Ricky – who has been with the company for a decade - came out on top of all consultants in the ‘top permanent biller’ category, which is a superb achievement.

“And the number of other FRS consultants who picked up awards show just how important they have become over the last 12 months.

“Recruitment was difficult throughout 2022 due to a candidate shortage, but FRS in its three branches overcame difficulties to grow the business.”

BRG’s latest accounts showed an 11 per cent increase in gross profits to £14.4m.

Michaela Lincoln

Those attending the event also heard a tribute to BRG’s late chairman Tony Berry who died last year aged 81.

In 1981 Tony Berry bought a controlling stake in Blue Arrow, a recruitment business in St Albans, Herts.

He grew this company quickly and acquired a number of other businesses including Manpower and Brook Street.

It was launched on the Stock Exchange becoming a FTSE 100 company and developing into the biggest recruitment business in the world. It sponsored Britain’s America’s Cup challenge in the late 1980s.

Tony was once voted ‘best dressed man in the City’ and his generosity and largesse were legendary.