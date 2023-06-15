West Sussex restaurant to give out 500 free pizzas — here's how to grab one

Three Joes Pizza is set to open on South Street, Chichester on Thursday, June 23, with a range of sourdough pizzas and craft beers on offer.
In a bid to entice excited locals the chain will be handing out free pizzas to the first 500 people to walk through the door.
In a statement on social media today (Thursday, June 15) Three Joes said: “As our Chichester opening date approaches, we have even MORE exciting news for the South coast spot…
“We’ll be celebrating our opening with 500 FREE PIZZAS on Wednesday 28th June from 5pm, just under a week after we officially open our doors next Thursday. That’s right! Free pizza to our first 500 customers to walk through the door. No reservations and eat-in only. Get it in your diaries.”
Works are still underway inside the building after Thai restaurant Lime Squeezy closed in January this year.