West Sussex restaurant to give out 500 free pizzas — here's how to grab one

A West Sussex pizza restaurant is celebrating its opening by dishing out 500 free pizzas.

Three Joes Pizza is set to open on South Street, Chichester on Thursday, June 23, with a range of sourdough pizzas and craft beers on offer.

In a bid to entice excited locals the chain will be handing out free pizzas to the first 500 people to walk through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement on social media today (Thursday, June 15) Three Joes said: “As our Chichester opening date approaches, we have even MORE exciting news for the South coast spot…

A mock-up of what the restaurant's frontage could look like. Taken from the planning application

“We’ll be celebrating our opening with 500 FREE PIZZAS on Wednesday 28th June from 5pm, just under a week after we officially open our doors next Thursday. That’s right! Free pizza to our first 500 customers to walk through the door. No reservations and eat-in only. Get it in your diaries.”