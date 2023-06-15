NationalWorldTV
West Sussex restaurant to give out 500 free pizzas — here's how to grab one

A West Sussex pizza restaurant is celebrating its opening by dishing out 500 free pizzas.
By Joe Stack
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

Three Joes Pizza is set to open on South Street, Chichester on Thursday, June 23, with a range of sourdough pizzas and craft beers on offer.

In a bid to entice excited locals the chain will be handing out free pizzas to the first 500 people to walk through the door.

In a statement on social media today (Thursday, June 15) Three Joes said: “As our Chichester opening date approaches, we have even MORE exciting news for the South coast spot…

A mock-up of what the restaurant's frontage could look like. Taken from the planning applicationA mock-up of what the restaurant's frontage could look like. Taken from the planning application
“We’ll be celebrating our opening with 500 FREE PIZZAS on Wednesday 28th June from 5pm, just under a week after we officially open our doors next Thursday. That’s right! Free pizza to our first 500 customers to walk through the door. No reservations and eat-in only. Get it in your diaries.”

Works are still underway inside the building after Thai restaurant Lime Squeezy closed in January this year.

