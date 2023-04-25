Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex's Carpenter Box celebrates senior-level promotion, bringing average age of partners down to 46

Carpenter Box, one of the region’s most forward-thinking accounting and finance firms, is celebrating yet another promotion in its senior leadership team, with departmental director Rob Lee being promoted to partner, aged 36.

By Megan SlaughterContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:21 BST
Rob LeeRob Lee
Rob Lee

After beginning his career at one of the Big Four, Rob has gained more than 15 years’ experience advising business owners and managers on how best to achieve their commercial and financial goals.

Since joining the Carpenter Box team in 2010 he has developed an impressive client portfolio, made up predominantly of businesses with a £3-10 million turnover in a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, property and hospitality. Rob also leads the corporate team within the firm’s Business Services Group, where he is responsible for training, resourcing, and developing the team’s strategy.

Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box, said: “We believe that being an accountant and business adviser is about working in partnership with business owners. It’s about really getting to know them, understanding where they want to be in the next five or 10 years and helping them to get there.

“These are things which Rob has a natural talent for. He’s not only able to use his expertise to help clients successfully navigate through constantly changing industries, he’s also able to build genuine relationships. He cares about his clients, and they trust him.”

Rob’s promotion coincides with Carpenter Box’s 100-year anniversary and brings the total number of partners at the firm to 19 with an average age of 46.

Rob commented: “Becoming a partner at the firm has always been a long-term aspiration of mine and it’s largely thanks to the support of the team around me that I have been able to achieve this.

“Carpenter Box has created a culture which allows you to be the driver of your own destiny. If you are working hard and asking the right questions, then even the most senior people in the business will take time out of their day to help you along the way.

“In my new role, I’m looking forward to helping shape the firm of the future, building on Carpenter Box’s reputation as the firm of choice for clients and employees in the South.”

Carpenter Box was founded in 1923 and has since grown to a team of over 200, with offices in Worthing, Gatwick, Brighton, Chichester and London.

For more information about Carpenter Box, please visit: carpenterbox.com  

