Richard says, “My particular focus areas include offering workplace mediation as well as assisting businesses with handling any employee relations matters. I’m also looking forward to advising local businesses with de-risking reorganisations and mergers, their HR fundamentals such as setting up HR departments, policies, procedures, and assisting business growth through coaching and mentoring of both newly qualified and experienced HR professionals. In addition I will be providing business with leadership development enabling them to grow their talent from within."

You can read a full interview with Richard, his thoughts on running an HR franchise, and the hot issues for businesses in 2024 here: https://www.ourhrpeople.co.uk/2024/04/02/meet-richard-bignell-ourhrpeoples-new-franchise-partner/

Local businesses looking for HR support can contact Richard at [email protected].

Anyone interested in becoming an ourHRpeople franchisee can contact Steve Wright, Managing Director at [email protected] for a no obligation chat.

ourHRpeople, the professional, partnership based HR franchise company, is run by experienced professional services consultants, who built up their own successful, longstanding and very profitable HR businesses. Together they created ourHRpeople to enable others to make transition from corporate employee to building their own successful HR consultancy business as part of a wider team.