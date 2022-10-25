Fawlty Tower is a British sitcom that was on air from 1975-79. Despite only having two series, each with six episodes, the show was named the greatest ever British TV sitcom by the Radio Times in 2019.

The series is set in Fawlty Towers, a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay. The series was written by and starred John Cleese and he plays the owner of Fawlty Tower, Basil Fawlty. Other characters include Basil’s wife Sybil (Prunella Scales), chambermaid Polly (Booth), and Spanish waiter Manuel (Andrew Sachs). The show follows a series of farcical situations with an array of demanding and eccentric guests.

Recently an over 60s group compared a hotel in Eastbourne to the comedy due to a series of issues including dirty rooms, a broken bed, mice, and poor food. Read the full story here.

What is Fawlty Towers? Eastbourne hotel likened to sitcom setting (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)