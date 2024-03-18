What makes Guild Care’s Caer Gwent home in Worthing unique
Our personal approach to care means that everyone feels comfortable, whether they are discussing their favourite dishes with our private chef, enjoying some time in our on-site hair and beauty salon, or simply relaxing in their fully furnished, ensuite rooms.
Our team are experts in delivering quality one-to-one care, as well as running daily group activities to entertain our residents. Across our three homes – Haviland House, Linfield House and Caer Gwent – we strive to create a community that cares for the most vulnerable among us in the most empowering way. Here are just some of the things that make Caer Gwent so unique.
Catering to all care needs
Our residents have a variety of needs, from those who are proudly independent to individuals living with complex or advanced health conditions. We make sure that everyone feels understood and supported.
For some, this simply means taking care of tasks such as washing up and laundry so that they are free to enjoy our activity schedule, build friendships and live largely independent lives. For others, our 24/7 nursing support can help with all aspects of daily life and palliative care. It is a privilege to be able to share our residents’ journeys at every stage - everyone who lives with us is unique, and so too is our care.
Activities for all interests
For many people, moving to Caer Gwent is the start of a new and exciting chapter. We give our residents fresh experiences – helping them to develop existing hobbies and expand their horizons. New memories are made on a daily basis thanks to an active calendar of events to exercise mind, body and spirit.
From armchair yoga to word games and tea dances, our weekly activity schedules are shaped by residents and their families, to ensure all interests are explored and catered for. We also take regular day trips to the seaside, garden centres and other local points of interest. We’re planning a visit to a farm during lambing season, as well as one-to-one shopping trips, so our residents always feel part of the wider community.
A family feel
Family is an important word for us at Caer Gwent. This is a forever home, and that means being able to invite loved ones to join group activities or simply to enjoy some quality time together. From initial care planning talks, where we get to know as much as possible about residents, to events such as Mother’s Day when we invite families into the home for lunch, we want relatives to know they are always welcome.
We also help our residents to develop friendships within the Caer Gwent community. Thanks to the variety of people who live with us, there is always someone with a similar interest or hobby that can be shared and enjoyed through conversation. The family spirit thrives at Caer Gwent, and it’s this that makes it such a special place to call home.
For more information about Guild Care’s homes and services, or to sign up to our funding and planning care event at Caer Gwent on April 19, please contact our friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or enquiry@guildcare.org